Critical Comparison: Auspex Pharmaceuticals (ASPX) and Dimension Therapeutics (DMTX)

Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DMTX) and Auspex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASPX) are both healthcare companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dimension Therapeutics and Auspex Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dimension Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20 Auspex Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dimension Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.60, indicating a potential downside of 22.65%. Given Dimension Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dimension Therapeutics is more favorable than Auspex Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of Dimension Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Dimension Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dimension Therapeutics and Auspex Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dimension Therapeutics $11.47 million 13.08 -$49.00 million ($2.23) -2.67 Auspex Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ($2.74) -36.85

Auspex Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dimension Therapeutics. Auspex Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dimension Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dimension Therapeutics and Auspex Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dimension Therapeutics -378.28% -240.95% -118.91% Auspex Pharmaceuticals N/A -61.66% -50.55%

Summary

Dimension Therapeutics beats Auspex Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dimension Therapeutics

Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing therapeutic products for people living with rare diseases associated with the liver and caused by genetic mutations. It has programs for hemophilia B, hemophilia A, ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, and glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa). The Company’s gene therapy product candidates and programs are designed to provide a functional copy of an abnormal or missing gene using the advanced adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based vector delivery technology. DTX101 is the Company’s lead gene therapy product candidate designed to deliver Factor IX (FIX), gene expression in patients with hemophilia B. DTX201 is its Factor VIII (FVIII) gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia A. DTX301 is its gene therapy product candidate designed for the treatment of patients with OTC deficiency. DTX401 is its gene therapy program for the treatment of patients with GSDIa.

About Auspex Pharmaceuticals

Auspex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines for people with movement disorders and other rare diseases, including orphan diseases. Its pipeline includes product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hyperkinetic movement disorders, such as chorea (abnormal involuntary movements) associated with Huntington’s disease, an orphan disease, tardive dyskinesia and Tourette syndrome in the pediatric population, which is an orphan disease, as well as other orphan indications. Its lead product candidate is SD-809, which is a small molecule inhibitor of vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2). Its other programs include SD-560, SD-1077 and SD-254.

