Critical Comparison: Pharming Group (PHGUF) vs. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS: PHGUF) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pharming Group and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharming Group $17.57 million 48.11 -$19.40 million ($0.11) -13.27 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $25.19 million 20.40 -$65.78 million ($0.78) -6.68

Pharming Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. Pharming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Pharming Group has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pharming Group and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharming Group -69.48% -259.69% -33.75% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -261.18% -106.53% -42.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pharming Group and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharming Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 5 0 2.63

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 69.55%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pharming Group.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Pharming Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group NV (Pharming) is a Netherlands-based biotechnology company. The Company operates through two business segments, including Recombinant proteins, and DNage. Pharming focuses on the development, production and commercialization of human therapeutic proteins to be used as innovative therapies. The Company’s products are aimed at treatments for genetic disorders and surgical and traumatic bleeding. Pharming’s technologies include novel transgenic platforms for the production of biopharmaceuticals, as well as technology and processes for the purification and formulation of these biopharmaceuticals. The Company’s commercial partners are: Santarus, Sobi, MegaPharm, Eczacibasi, Transmedic and Hyupjin. The Company operates worldwide. In March 2014, it announced downsizing of the Dutch operations following from strategic re-emphasis on collaborative development efforts and out-sourcing of non-core activities.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan. It also develops BCX7353 and second generation kallikrein inhibitors, which are oral serine protease inhibitors targeting plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; BCX9250 and BCX9499, which are activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitors for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor to treat RNA viruses. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

