Critical Contrast: Atlas Energy Group (ATLS) vs. Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS: ATLS) and Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Energy Group and Magellan Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Magellan Midstream Partners 3 7 3 0 2.00

Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $76.08, indicating a potential upside of 30.79%. Given Magellan Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magellan Midstream Partners is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Magellan Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group $137.16 million 0.01 -$13.10 million ($0.78) -0.06 Magellan Midstream Partners $2.51 billion 5.29 $869.53 million $3.81 15.27

Magellan Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group. Atlas Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magellan Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magellan Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Magellan Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Atlas Energy Group does not pay a dividend. Magellan Midstream Partners pays out 96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Magellan Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group -676.76% N/A -64.37% Magellan Midstream Partners 34.67% 40.85% 12.31%

Summary

Magellan Midstream Partners beats Atlas Energy Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC is an energy management company, which acquires and develops upstream and midstream oil and gas assets. The Company has ownership interests in the general partner Class A units, and over 23.3% limited partner interest in Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. (ARP), which is an independent developer and producer of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids; over 80% general partner interest and approximately 2.1% limited partner interest in Atlas Growth Partners, L.P. (AGP), which conducts natural gas and oil operations in the mid-continent region of the United States, and owns approximately 15.9% general partner interest and over 12% limited partner interest in Lightfoot Capital Partners, L.P. and Lightfoot Capital Partners GP, LLC, its general partner, which incubates new master limited partnerships (MLPs) and invests in existing MLPs. Its segments include ARP, AGP, and Corporate and other. The Company focuses on the development and growth of energy enterprises.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is principally engaged in the transportation, storage and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company operates through three segments: refined products, crude oil and marine storage. As of December 31, 2016, its asset portfolio, including the assets of its joint ventures, consisted of its refined products segment, consisting 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals not connected to its pipeline system and its 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; its crude oil segment, consisted of approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels, of which 16 million are used for contract storage, and its marine storage segment, consisted of five marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels.

