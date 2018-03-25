Contrasting Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) and Its Rivals

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Holly Energy Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holly Energy Partners’ competitors have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Holly Energy Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holly Energy Partners 42.93% 35.81% 8.81% Holly Energy Partners Competitors 21.70% 3.57% 6.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Holly Energy Partners and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Holly Energy Partners $454.36 million $195.04 million 12.56 Holly Energy Partners Competitors $6.65 billion $474.67 million 20.72

Holly Energy Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Holly Energy Partners. Holly Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.8% of Holly Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Holly Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Holly Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Holly Energy Partners pays out 123.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.6% and pay out 193.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Holly Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Holly Energy Partners is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Holly Energy Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holly Energy Partners 3 4 0 0 1.57 Holly Energy Partners Competitors 494 2019 2484 89 2.43

Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $31.86, suggesting a potential upside of 20.22%. As a group, “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” companies have a potential upside of 38.72%. Given Holly Energy Partners’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Holly Energy Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Holly Energy Partners competitors beat Holly Energy Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., (HEP) is engaged in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho and Washington. The Company operates through segments, including pipelines and terminals segment and a refinery processing unit segment. As of December 31, 2016, its pipelines and terminals segment consisted of 24 main pipeline segments; Crude gathering networks in Texas and New Mexico; 10 refined product terminals; one crude terminal; 8,300 track feet of rail storage located at one facility; seven locations with truck and/or rail racks, and Tankage at all six of HollyFrontier Corporation’s (HFC’s) refining facility locations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s refinery processing unit segment consisted of five refinery processing units at two of HFC’s refining facility locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.