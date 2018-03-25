Critical Contrast: Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) versus Its Rivals

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) is one of 103 public companies in the “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Interactive Brokers Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Interactive Brokers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Interactive Brokers Group pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 59.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 3.94% 1.74% 0.18% Interactive Brokers Group Competitors 12.59% 7.22% 7.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Interactive Brokers Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 2 3 1 0 1.83 Interactive Brokers Group Competitors 671 3631 4243 187 2.45

Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus price target of $50.50, indicating a potential downside of 23.73%. As a group, “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” companies have a potential upside of 15.65%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interactive Brokers Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $1.93 billion $76.00 million 61.88 Interactive Brokers Group Competitors $2.91 billion $409.20 million -21.30

Interactive Brokers Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Interactive Brokers Group. Interactive Brokers Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group’s peers have a beta of 3.44, indicating that their average stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group peers beat Interactive Brokers Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBG, Inc.) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers. It operates in two segments: electronic brokerage and market making. It conducts its electronic brokerage business through its Interactive Brokers (IB) subsidiaries. It conducts its market making business through its Timber Hill (TH) subsidiaries. In the United States, it conducts its business from Greenwich, Connecticut and Chicago, Illinois. Outside the United States, it conducts business in Canada, England, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, China (Hong Kong and Shanghai), India, Australia and Japan.

