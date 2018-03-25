Critical Review: Invesco (IVZ) and Its Peers

Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) is one of 103 public companies in the “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Invesco to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Invesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Invesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invesco and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco $5.16 billion $1.13 billion 11.21 Invesco Competitors $2.91 billion $409.20 million -21.30

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Invesco is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Invesco and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco 0 4 8 0 2.67 Invesco Competitors 671 3631 4243 187 2.45

Invesco currently has a consensus target price of $41.17, suggesting a potential upside of 34.01%. As a group, “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” companies have a potential upside of 14.59%. Given Invesco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Invesco is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Invesco has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco’s peers have a beta of 3.44, meaning that their average share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Invesco pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Invesco pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 59.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Invesco is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco 21.85% 13.20% 3.78% Invesco Competitors 12.59% 7.22% 7.90%

Summary

Invesco beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment capabilities and outcomes, which are delivered through a set of investment vehicles, to help clients achieve their investment objectives. It has a presence in the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its Jemstep solution provides wealth management home offices and their advisors with a suite of technology solutions that are customizable and are integrated into existing systems. The solution offers advisors an open architecture platform that includes Invesco’s fundamental and factor-based investment strategies. It offers retail products within various asset classes. It offers a suite of domestic and global strategies, including traditional and quantitative equities, fixed income and absolute return strategies.

