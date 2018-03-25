Contrasting Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) and Its Rivals

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “HM FURN/APPLI” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Whirlpool to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Whirlpool has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whirlpool’s competitors have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Whirlpool and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whirlpool 1.65% 18.36% 5.08% Whirlpool Competitors 3.70% 13.74% 6.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whirlpool and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Whirlpool $21.25 billion $350.00 million 33.47 Whirlpool Competitors $2.53 billion $129.18 million 35.46

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Whirlpool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Whirlpool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Whirlpool shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Whirlpool pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Whirlpool pays out 96.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “HM FURN/APPLI” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 48.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Whirlpool has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Whirlpool and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whirlpool 0 5 1 0 2.17 Whirlpool Competitors 90 351 492 36 2.49

Whirlpool presently has a consensus price target of $189.40, suggesting a potential upside of 24.09%. As a group, “HM FURN/APPLI” companies have a potential upside of 27.67%. Given Whirlpool’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Whirlpool has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Whirlpool competitors beat Whirlpool on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names. In EMEA, it markets and distributes its home appliances primarily under the Whirlpool, Bauknecht, Ignis, Maytag, Laden, Indesit and Privileg brand names, and domestic appliances under the KitchenAid, Hotpoint and Hotpoint-Ariston brand names. In Latin America, it markets and distributes its home appliances and small domestic appliances primarily under the Consul, Brastemp, Whirlpool and KitchenAid brand names. The Company markets and distributes its products in Asia primarily under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Diqua and Royalstar brand names. It manufactures and markets a line of home appliances and related products.

