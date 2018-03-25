Critical Survey: Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) & TransMontaigne Partners (TLP)

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE: OMP) and TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Oasis Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. TransMontaigne Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. TransMontaigne Partners pays out 140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oasis Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Oasis Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oasis Midstream Partners and TransMontaigne Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 0 2 8 0 2.80 TransMontaigne Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50

Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.15%. TransMontaigne Partners has a consensus price target of $46.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.73%. Given TransMontaigne Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransMontaigne Partners is more favorable than Oasis Midstream Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and TransMontaigne Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $182.22 million 2.49 $49.21 million N/A N/A TransMontaigne Partners $183.27 million 3.16 $48.49 million $2.20 16.25

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransMontaigne Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and TransMontaigne Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A TransMontaigne Partners 24.56% 12.16% 5.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.3% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of TransMontaigne Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of TransMontaigne Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TransMontaigne Partners beats Oasis Midstream Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. The Company is formed to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations exclusively within the Williston Basin. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. The Company operates in two primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin.

TransMontaigne Partners Company Profile

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. is a terminaling and transportation company with operations in the United States along the Gulf Coast, in the Midwest, in Houston and Brownsville, Texas, along the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, and in the Southeast. The Company operates its business in five principal business segments: Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals and Southeast terminals. It provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation and related services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution and marketing of light refined petroleum products, heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers and other liquid products. It is controlled by its general partner, TransMontaigne GP, which is an indirect subsidiary of ArcLight Energy Partners Fund VI, L.P. (ArcLight). The Company uses its terminaling facilities to, among other things, store the refined products in its tanks for its customers.

