CRTCoin (CRT) Hits One Day Volume of $16.00

CRTCoin (CURRENCY:CRT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. CRTCoin has a market capitalization of $32,075.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of CRTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CRTCoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CRTCoin coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00004800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001138 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001702 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001702 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CRTCoin Coin Profile

CRTCoin (CRT) is a coin. CRTCoin’s total supply is 10,079,270 coins and its circulating supply is 79,270 coins. CRTCoin’s official Twitter account is @crtcoincom. CRTCoin’s official website is crtcoin.com.

CRTCoin Coin Trading

CRTCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: NIX-E. It is not currently possible to purchase CRTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRTCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

