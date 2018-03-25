CSX Co. (CSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce sales of $2.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $11.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 47.96%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. Scotiabank set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.92. 8,041,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,535,912. CSX has a 1-year low of $45.41 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50,501.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.50%.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 376,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,518,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,401,000 after purchasing an additional 149,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CSX by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations.

