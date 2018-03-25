CUI Global Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (CUI)

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) – Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CUI Global in a research report issued on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Fisher anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for CUI Global’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CUI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CUI Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) opened at $2.80 on Friday. CUI Global has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $81.18, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.22.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUI. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in CUI Global by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,621,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 695,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CUI Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in CUI Global by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 842,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 457,018 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CUI Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CUI Global by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,407,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 285,463 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc is a platform company. The Company’s segments include Power and Electromechanical, Energy and Other. The Power and Electromechanical segment includes its subsidiaries, CUI, Inc (CUI), CUI Japan and CUI-Canada, Inc, which provide electromechanical components, including power supplies, transformers, converters, connectors and industrial controls for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

