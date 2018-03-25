Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Share Price

News articles about Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cullen/Frost Bankers earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.7938196477003 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.19.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.31. 591,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,451.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.34 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, insider Annette M. Alonzo sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $479,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,396.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary C. Mcknight sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,551,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,574.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,474. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, and Frost Insurance Agency.

