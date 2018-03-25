CVCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,930.00 (CVCOIN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVCOIN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. CVCoin has a total market cap of $7.12 million and $8,930.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00008586 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002833 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00770089 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015533 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011881 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00039987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00151056 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00185935 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin launched on May 18th, 2017. CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,837,033 tokens. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.net. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypviser uses blockchain technology to develop solutions for B2C and B2B markets. By providing genuine encryption key identification, Crypviser can prevent manipulation, interceptions MITM attacks on all communication levels. Crypviser has developed a security model, which is designed to meet the highest standards of cryptography for securely exchanging and storing all kinds of data. “

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to buy CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

