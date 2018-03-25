Dai Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00011753 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, OasisDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. Dai has a market capitalization of $18.61 million and $204,806.00 worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00759527 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011616 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00152528 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00187962 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 18,430,643 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OasisDEX, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, Bibox and Gate.io. It is not possible to buy Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

