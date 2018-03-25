DATA Price Reaches $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. DATA has a market capitalization of $46.78 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 71.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002768 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00760665 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011726 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00039112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00147054 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00185093 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About DATA

DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,254,336,773 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not possible to purchase DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

