Datacoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50.00 (CRYPTO:DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $276,622.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00060894 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031790 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00014656 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00073508 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022117 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030405 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00512995 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 30,633,972 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not possible to purchase Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

