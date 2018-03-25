Datum Price Up 27.9% Over Last 7 Days (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Datum has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a market cap of $22.12 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Huobi, OKEx and AEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002820 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00761138 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011640 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00040176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00148050 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00186242 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Datum

Datum’s genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,635,545 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EtherDelta, OKEx, AEX and COSS. It is not presently possible to buy Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.