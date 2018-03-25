Delphy Price Reaches $0.87 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Delphy has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00010166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and OKEx. Delphy has a total market cap of $32.54 million and $658,028.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002809 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00759702 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011731 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00147402 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00186834 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy’s genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,458,337 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and OKEx. It is not presently possible to purchase Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

