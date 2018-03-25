DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.11

News coverage about DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DENTSPLY SIRONA earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.7249219663317 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. 2,555,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,349. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $50.62 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $11,530.19, a PE ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $436,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,446.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/dentsply-sirona-xray-earns-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-11-updated.html.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices. It operates through two segments: Dental and Healthcare Consumables, and Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.