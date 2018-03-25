Desire Price Down 5.8% This Week (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002226 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Desire has a total market cap of $194,615.00 and approximately $3,392.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Desire has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,676.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $529.73 or 0.06134390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $988.74 or 0.11449900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.01874330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.29 or 0.02469930 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00212096 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00713838 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00089599 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.25 or 0.02805260 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 1,772,559 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,637 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to buy Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

