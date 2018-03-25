Desjardins Weighs in on Eldorado Gold Corp’s Q1 2018 Earnings (EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Thursday. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EGO. Macquarie raised Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.60 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.45.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) opened at $0.90 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4,078.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 63,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 608.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 242,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 207,899 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 164,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 93,849 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 72.7% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 167,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration, development and mining company. The Company’s geographical segments include Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Romania and Other. The Turkey segment includes the Kisladag and the Efemcukuru mines and exploration activities in Turkey. The Brazil segment includes the Vila Nova mine, the Tocantinzinho project and exploration activities in Brazil.

