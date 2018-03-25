Deutsche Bank AG Has $18.06 Million Position in Great Plains Energy Incorporated (GXP)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy Incorporated (NYSE:GXP) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415,113 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of Great Plains Energy worth $18,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GXP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Great Plains Energy by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,159,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,952,000 after buying an additional 4,336,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Plains Energy by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,567,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after buying an additional 1,568,100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Plains Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,879,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Great Plains Energy by 1,464.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,246,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after buying an additional 1,166,405 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Plains Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,943,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,394,000 after buying an additional 969,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Plains Energy stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Great Plains Energy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,567.01, a P/E ratio of -46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Great Plains Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Great Plains Energy Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Great Plains Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -169.23%.

GXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Great Plains Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Great Plains Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Great Plains Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Plains Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Plains Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Great Plains Energy Company Profile

Great Plains Energy Incorporated (Great Plains Energy) is a utility holding company. The Company operates through electric utility segment. The Company’s subsidiaries with operations include Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO). KCP&L is an integrated, regulated electric utility that provides electricity to customers primarily in the states of Missouri and Kansas.

