Deutsche Bank AG Has $19.33 Million Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,815 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.45% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $19,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,321.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

