Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 26,214 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.75% of Compass Minerals International worth $18,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, National Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

In other news, insider Francis Joseph Malecha sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $99,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,229 shares of company stock valued at $140,895 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,045.14, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $76.65.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.52 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 230.40%.

CMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.72 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc (CMI) is a provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses; specialty plant nutrition minerals for the quality and yield of crops, and specialty chemicals for water treatment and other industrial processes.

