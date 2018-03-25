Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.39 Million

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Devery has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $11,166.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000818 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002768 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00760665 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011726 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00039112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00147054 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00185093 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Devery Token Profile

Devery’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,410 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official website is devery.io.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

