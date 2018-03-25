DigiPulse Price Down 18.8% This Week (DGPT)

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, DigiPulse has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. DigiPulse has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $7,293.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiPulse token can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00019532 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00766704 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011838 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00040078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00149377 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00184183 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About DigiPulse

DigiPulse’s total supply is 16,718,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,402,641 tokens. DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO. The official website for DigiPulse is www.digipulse.io.

DigiPulse Token Trading

DigiPulse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase DigiPulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiPulse must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiPulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

