Digital Bullion Gold Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $229.00 (DBG)

Digital Bullion Gold (CURRENCY:DBG) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Digital Bullion Gold has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Digital Bullion Gold has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $229.00 worth of Digital Bullion Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Bullion Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00153910 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00020513 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000138 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000596 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded up 91.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000996 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001179 BTC.

About Digital Bullion Gold

Digital Bullion Gold is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Digital Bullion Gold’s total supply is 24,523,275 coins. Digital Bullion Gold’s official website is digitalbulliongold.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Reward: 210Block Reward Halving Rate: 100000Difficulty retarget: D.G.W. “

Buying and Selling Digital Bullion Gold

Digital Bullion Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Digital Bullion Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Bullion Gold must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Bullion Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

