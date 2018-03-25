Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.12 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Christopher Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $1,034,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 100.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,229,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626,871 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 79.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,332,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,888,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,788,000 after acquiring an additional 664,982 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,691,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,821,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,556,000 after acquiring an additional 470,486 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust (DLR) traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,354. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $127.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,855.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.18). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $731.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.30 million. equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

