Dominos Pizza UK & IRL (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominos Pizza UK & IRL (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Dominos Pizza UK & IRL (OTCMKTS DPUKY) opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Dominos Pizza UK & IRL has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

About Dominos Pizza UK & IRL

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 25, 2016, the company had 950 stores in the United Kingdom; and 16 stores in Switzerland.

