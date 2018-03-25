DopeCoin (DOPE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $61,847.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. DopeCoin has a market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $61,847.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.99 or 0.01903500 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005266 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015320 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001173 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022047 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002451 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

