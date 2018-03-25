DopeCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $62,731.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. DopeCoin has a market cap of $8.60 million and $62,731.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000870 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.01898500 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005369 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015408 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001144 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022039 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002451 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

