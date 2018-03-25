Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $111,406.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $111,406.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $1.82 or 0.00021109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002776 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00758369 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011637 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00039868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00150327 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00187703 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 13,926,168 coins and its circulating supply is 4,837,847 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.