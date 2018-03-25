Eaton Co., PLC (ETN) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,251,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,153,000 after acquiring an additional 255,214 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,558,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,148,000 after acquiring an additional 705,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,706,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,072,000 after acquiring an additional 64,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,334,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,438,000 after acquiring an additional 106,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Eaton by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,915,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,327,000 after acquiring an additional 186,495 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.20.

In other news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 15,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $1,289,238.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,648,356.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $328,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,823. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,414.84, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. Eaton Co., PLC has a 12-month low of $69.82 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.60%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Eaton Co., PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.52%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

