eBay (EBAY) Position Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,913 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,862 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in eBay by 455.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,720 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. eBay has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $41,070.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

In other eBay news, insider Devin Wenig sold 134,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $5,729,296.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 642,077 shares in the company, valued at $27,410,267.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $992,007.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,990.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 393,202 shares of company stock valued at $16,971,727. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

