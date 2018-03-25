eBoost Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. eBoost has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $44,676.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.01872770 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005526 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00015573 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022006 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002456 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 80,828,160 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun.

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

