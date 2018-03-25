Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.30 or 0.00418786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 1% against the dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $13.02 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00769438 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011883 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00039881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00150829 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00183088 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ total supply is 33,000,000 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not possible to purchase Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

