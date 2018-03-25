Elixir Trading 20% Higher This Week (ELIX)

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. Elixir has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $15,003.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elixir token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002635 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta, IDEX and CoinExchange. During the last week, Elixir has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elixir alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002777 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00761414 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011703 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00039178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00149171 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00186898 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Elixir Token Profile

Elixir’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 31,431,906 tokens. The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken. Elixir’s official website is elixirtoken.io. Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir is an Ethereum-based token created for lending services. It analyzes financial transactions and rewards borrowers for paying a loan installment on time. As so, Elixir is mined through transfers between pairs of addresses. In the lending service, these pairs of addresses will correspond to parties completing financial agreements. “

Buying and Selling Elixir

Elixir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, EtherDelta and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Elixir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elixir must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elixir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Elixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.