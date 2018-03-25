Elkfork Partners LLC Buys Shares of 188,012 People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 188,012 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000. Elkfork Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of People's United Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People's United Financial by 664.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 161,359 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of People's United Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 190,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 19,198 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of People's United Financial by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 74,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 53,333 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of People's United Financial by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of People's United Financial by 1,115.8% in the 4th quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 141,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 130,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of People's United Financial stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6,556.94, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.87. People's United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $20.26.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $379.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.70 million. People's United Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that People's United Financial, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George P. Carter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $147,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,728.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Galan G. Daukas sold 5,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $109,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,533. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS assumed coverage on shares of People's United Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of People's United Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of People's United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People's United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/elkfork-partners-llc-buys-shares-of-188012-peoples-united-financial-inc-pbct.html.

People's United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.