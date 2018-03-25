Elkfork Partners LLC Buys Shares of 62,084 Bunge Ltd (BG)

Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Bunge by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Bunge by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 11,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bunge by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 907,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,060,000 after buying an additional 35,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bunge by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $83.75. The stock has a market cap of $10,203.56, a P/E ratio of 81.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.81). Bunge had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 206.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.99 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Company operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. Its Agribusiness segment is an integrated, global business involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

