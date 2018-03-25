Ellington Financial (EFC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ellington Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0398161269931 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Ellington Financial stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. 37,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,582. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $458.44, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 156.19%.

Ellington Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback 1,550,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC is a specialty finance company that acquires and manages mortgage-related and other financial assets. The Company’s targeted assets include residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), backed by loans for which the principal and interest payments are not guaranteed by a United States Government agency or a United States Government-sponsored entity, collectively referred to as non-Agency RMBS; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government agency or the United States government-sponsored entity (Agency RMBS); consumer loans and asset-backed securities (ABS) backed by consumer loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; residential mortgage loans; collateralized loan obligations (CLOs); corporate debt and equity, including distressed debt and equity, and mortgage-related derivatives.

