Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 target price on Empire State Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “in” rating to a “line” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) opened at $16.31 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2,723.24, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 621,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 84,460 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 289,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 148,472 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 442,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 198,038 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Price Target Cut to $19.00” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/empire-state-realty-trust-esrt-price-target-cut-to-19-00.html.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building. The Company operates through two segments: Real Estate and Observatory.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.