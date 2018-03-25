Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.33 Million

Brokerages expect Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to post $41.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endologix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.52 million and the lowest is $40.80 million. Endologix reported sales of $42.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Endologix will report full year sales of $41.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.70 million to $175.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $184.48 million per share, with estimates ranging from $179.72 million to $193.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endologix.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Endologix had a negative net margin of 36.65% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Endologix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

Shares of Endologix stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 301,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,740. Endologix has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $339.92, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELGX. Senzar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Endologix by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,684 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Endologix by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,890,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,986 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Endologix in the fourth quarter worth $3,509,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Endologix by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 201,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Endologix in the fourth quarter worth $669,000.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices for the treatment of aortic disorders. The Company’s products are intended for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). The AAA products are built on one of two platforms, including traditional minimally invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) or endovascular sealing (EVAS), its solution for sealing the aneurysm sac while maintaining blood flow through two blood flow lumens.

