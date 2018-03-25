Energycoin Price Hits $0.0989 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and approximately $9,654.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0989 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00228075 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001011 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00019285 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009416 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 121,738,270 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

