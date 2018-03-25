Energycoin Trading Up 13.1% This Week (CRYPTO:ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00001145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $11.75 million and approximately $26,820.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00230637 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001017 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00019533 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 121,739,345 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

