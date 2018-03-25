Energycoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,609.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. Energycoin has a total market cap of $12.08 million and $23,609.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0992 or 0.00001176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00233445 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001025 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00019470 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009216 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 121,739,120 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

