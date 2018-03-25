Engility Holdings, Inc. (EGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EGL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

EGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Engility in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Drexel Hamilton cut Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Engility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Engility from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engility during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Engility in the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Engility by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Engility by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 72,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 52,278 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Engility stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 154,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,656. Engility has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $898.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $464.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.01 million. Engility had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. analysts forecast that Engility will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Engility

Engility Holdings, Inc (Engility) is a provider of systems engineering services, training, program management, and operational support for the United States Government worldwide. The Company’s business is focused on providing a range of engineering, technical, analytical, advisory, training, logistics and support services.

