Enova International Inc (ENVA) Director Gregg A. Kaplan Sells 19,222 Shares

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Director Gregg A. Kaplan sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $442,298.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enova International stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.84, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.94. Enova International Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.97 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 3.47%. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Enova International Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 421,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Enova International by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Enova International by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enova International from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enova International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington DC in the United States.

