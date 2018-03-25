Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $22.86 Million Position in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (ITB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (BATS:ITB) by 305.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,942 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. worth $22,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 79,675 shares during the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 61,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,750.00 and a P/E ratio of 24.46.

About iShares Dow Jones US Home Const.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

