Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48,405.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $125.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In other news, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 28,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $3,532,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $263,968.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,105.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,666 shares of company stock worth $25,650,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.02 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/envestnet-asset-management-inc-lowers-stake-in-automatic-data-processing-adp.html.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.