Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,282 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $20,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,238.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9,463.76, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.50 and a 1 year high of $127.31.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $374.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,014 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $124,914.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Foss sold 7,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.44, for a total transaction of $864,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. The Company offers a range of products and services, including processing transactions, automating business processes, and managing information financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. It operates in two segments: bank systems and services (Bank) and credit union systems and services (Credit Union).

